Rosemary Ruppel
Howell - Rosemary Ruppel, 95, of The Villages, Howell Township, formerly of Manalapan Township, passed away on October 17, 2019 at home. Mrs. Ruppel was born in New York City.
She was a graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.
She was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Later she was a telephone operator for New York Telephone Company and a supervisor for Carter Wallace.
Mrs. Ruppel was a communicant of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Township and a member of the Hospice of New Jersey and Hospice of Florida.
After marrying the love of her life, Joe, Rosemary threw all of her energy into raising her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Ruppel who died in 1971.
She is survived by her children, Rosemary Crerand (Robert), Port St Lucie, FL, Maureen Grabowski (Frank), Gastonia, NC, Vincent Ruppel (partner: Denise Buck Mengels), Jacksonville, FL, Eileen DiPietro (Ralph), Freehold, Michael Ruppel (Denise), New Egypt, Gail Bauccio ( fiancé: Chris Jones), Brooklyn, NY, Barbara Bianchi, Toms River, Jean Sierra, East Stroudsburg, PA, Kathleen Fosbenner (Thomas), Bethlehem, PA, Patricia Ruppel, Neptune; her grandchildren, Christine Morrison (Steven), Nicole Borg (James), Frank Grabowski (Lisa), Joseph Grabowski (Heather), predeceased by Michael Grabowski, Aimee Aubry (Mike), Thomas Ruppel (Alexis), Julie Ruppel (partner: Chris), Melissa Ruppel, Laura DiPietro, Kate DiPietro, Jennifer DiPietro, Joseph Ruppel (Cathie-Ann), Elizabeth Ruppel (partner: Obed), Amanda Ruppel, Victoria Semilia (Marco), Kyle Bauccio (partner: Madeline), Keith Bauccio, Patrick Bianchi (Amy), Kevin Bianchi (partner: Connor), Danielle Sierra, Lindsay Sierra, Emily Sierra, Jillian Fosbenner; her great grandchildren, Brady, Caelainn, McKenna, and Teagan Morrison, James and Jackson Borg, Gabrielle, Joseph, and Charlotte Grabowski, Michael and Emily Grabowski, Tristan and Tannith Murray, Luke and Jake Aubry, Ayden Kerchefsky, Lilliana Turcios, Isabella and Francesca Semilia, Alonzo and Elise Bauccio, Emma Bianchi, and Samantha Romero.
Rosemary was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Her love was unconditional and will now be eternal.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019