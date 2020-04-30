Rosemary T. Eibell



Lakewood - Rosemary T. Eibell, of Lakewood, passed away on Friday, April 17. The daughter of Charles and Mary (Harrigan) Eibell, she was born on January 10, 1924 in Union City. She lived in North Jersey and Long Island before moving to Virginia, where she had a long career at Hunter Labs, Reston, going from one of the first employees to Vice President and Controller. After her retirement, she moved with her brother Raymond to Leisure Village, serving for many years as Treasurer of the Leisure Village Foundation. She was an avid reader, bridge player, and sports fan, enjoying family gatherings and socializing with friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Madeline (Linder), Charles, Francis, Raymond, Joseph, Catherine (King), Vivian (Bartel), and Richard; her niece Ruth Linder, and her nephew, Monsignor William Linder. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Betty Renk. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Church at a later time.









