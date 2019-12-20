|
|
Rosemary Theresa Montemurno
Brick -
Rosemary Theresa Montemurno, age 82, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Jersey City, Rosemary has resided in Brick since 1965.
Mrs. Montemurno worked as a Visiting Homemaker with Visiting Homemakers of Ocean County for many years.
Rosemary was an avid bowler in a bowling league for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She told us all to do a crossword puzzle every day to keep our minds sharp!
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Pasquale "Patsy" Montemurno in 2016, her son, Joseph Montemurno in 2012 and her four brothers.
Surviving are her children; Donna Ciufo and her husband, Dominic, Patricia DiMicco and her husband, Vito, John P. Montemurno and Vincent P. Montemurno; her brother, Thomas Phillips; her sister, Patricia and her husband Peter Pica; her grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife, Bailey, Meredith and her husband, Daniel, Jerilyn and her husband, Brian, Lauren and her fiancé, Michael, Joshua, Patrick, Anthony, Brendan and Haylie; her four great-grandchildren, Jac, Madeline, Phillip and Nolan.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, December 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick followed by the interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 20, 2019