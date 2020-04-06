|
|
Rosemay Macksey
Ocean Twp. - Rosemay Macksey age 94 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday April 2, 2020 with her loved ones by her side.
Rosemary spent her life near the Asbury Park Boardwalk from her early years in a baby carriage to her final days with a walker. It was there as a teenager that she met Bill Macksey who she married in 1945. Together they spent most summers with their children , then grandchildren, then great grandchildren, teaching each generation how to ride the waves and enjoy life by the sea. Rosemary found joy in her volunteer activities. Whether making school lunches, working at the food bank, working at the Mercy Center and Holy Spirit PTA, canvassing for her favorite political candidates, or working the polls for over fifty years, she had a kind word for all. She gave with empathy and a generosity of spirit. Rosemary laughed readily and loved wholeheartedly.
Rosemary is predeceased by her husband William E. Macksey, two sons; John and Edward and her daughter in law Inger. She is survived by two sons; William and wife Rosanne of Bluffton, SC.,Terrence and wife Wendy of Ocean, NJ and one daughter, Margaret and husband Rick Boston of Santa Cruz, CA , seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Interment will be private.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020