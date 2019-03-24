|
|
Rosetta Angela "Skeets" Toohey
Freehold - Rosetta Angela "Skeets" Toohey (née Cahill) passed away on March 19, 2019, at Centra State Hospital in Freehold, New Jersey, at the age of 90. She was born in Leonia, New Jersey, to James Cahill and Mary Mullen. Mrs. Toohey worked in the buying office at B. Altman in New York City, before becoming a flight attendant for Pan American Airlines.
While flying with Pan Am, she met William (Bill) Toohey while he was stationed in Liberia, West Africa. They were married in 1952. The couple lived in Nairobi, Kenya, Takoradi, Ghana and Gibson Island, Maryland, before settling in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey in 1962.
While raising eight children, Mrs. Toohey enrolled at Rutgers University, where she graduated with honors with a degree in History in 1981. She subsequently went to work at the Travels Trends agency in Monmouth Beach, eventually becoming co-owner until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Deal Country Club and the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club. Until recently, she was a resident of Freehold, New Jersey.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband William Francis Toohey, her brothers William, James and George Cahill, and her sisters Patricia Parker, Winifred Barber and Maureen Tinucci. Surviving are her children, Kathleen Toussaint of Amboise, France, Patrick Toohey of Kihei, HI, Kevin Toohey of Freehold NJ, Killian Randle of Baltimore, MD, Timothy Toohey of Montgomery, TX, Megan Toohey of Baltimore, MD, Seana Talbot of Albuquerque, NM and Tara Short of Monmouth Beach NJ, eighteen grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
All services will be private under the direction of John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. Please visit Rosetta's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019