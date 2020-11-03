Rosina Atchley
Holmdel - Rosina Atchley, 97, formerly of Union Beach, presently of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 1, 2020 at the Willows in Holmdel. She was born Rosina Wiesinger on April 1, 1923 in Austria, where she grew up. After immigrating to the U.S., Rosina lived in Hazlet, as well as Union Beach and the surrounding Bayshore area, before recently settling in Holmdel. Before her retirement, Rosina worked as a Machine Operator for Lily Tulip Co. in Holmdel for many years. In her spare time, Rosina enjoyed bowling and was also a member of the Union Beach and Keyport Senior Clubs. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, Franz and Maria (Gruber) Wiesinger, her beloved husband, Donald Lee Atchley, and her son-in-law, Michael Rozansky. Rosina is survived by her loving children, Jon Atchley and his wife, Stacy, of Exton, PA, and Eva Rozansky of Freehold, her cherished grandchildren, Wayne Atchley and his wife, Andreina, Michael, Joseph, Elizabeth, and Emily Rozansky, and four adored great grandchildren. Rosina will be deeply missed and never forgotten
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, November 5th from 4 to 8 PM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered during visitation hours. In respect of Rosina's wishes, she will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donation in loving memory of Rosina to the American Heart Association
