Roslyn Brumel
Marlboro - Roslyn Brumel passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Care One at Holmdel. She was 99.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Freehold for several years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph, in 2000.
Surviving are her three sons; Warren Brumel and his wife, Susan, of Marlboro, Ronald Brumel of Los Angeles, CA, and Alan Brumel and his wife, Stacey, of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Wendy Mayer and her husband, Marc, of Edison; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020