Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
44 Wilson Avenue
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 446-4242
For more information about
Roslyn Yeskin
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roslyn's home
Freehold, NJ
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
189 Gill Lane
Iselin, NJ
Freehold - Roslyn Yeskin of Freehold NJ passed away peacefully during the evening of March 21, 2019.

Predeceased by her father and mother, Jack Yeskin and Jean Pearl London Yeskin, she is survived by a small family of loving cousins and her dearest friends.

Roslyn was born in 1937 and resided with her parents in Newark NJ. After her mother passed on in 1959, she and her father moved to Maplewood, NJ. She took responsibility for their new household and cared for her father until he too passed on. Roslyn graduated from Upsala College and shortly thereafter, began a career with the Department of Social Services. She advanced positions until retiring as Field Office Manager for the Essex County in the State of NJ.

In 1995 Roslyn relocated to Freehold, NJ. She planned this move with her closest cousins, Rita Resnick, and Herbert and Paula Jacobson, so they could all move to the area together. Roslyn continued to enjoy her family, make new friends, indulge her passion for cats, and her hobbies of reading, gardening, baking, games of Mah Jong, and world travel.

During her life she was a devoted daughter, compassionate family member, and a caring civil service professional. She very much wished to be remembered as a loving and loyal friend.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday March 24 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 189 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Roslyn's home in Freehold following services from 1-7pm
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019
