Ross W. Newsome, Jr.
Born on November 6, 1935 in Lynchburg, VA. Attended Bocock grade school, located about three miles south of Lynchburg near Route 501, from September 1941 to June 1948. Spent one year at Rustburg County Training School during 1948-1949. Attended St. Emma Military Academy (Powatan County; Rock Castle, VA) from September 1949 to June 1953. Received diplomas for academic, military (ROTC) and electric trade.
Attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology from September 1953 to June 1957. Received B.S. in Physics in June 1957. Attended University of Michigan from 1957 to 1963. Received M.S. in June 1958 and Ph.D. in Physics in December 1963. Appointed Research Associate in physics department of University of Michigan from September 1963 to September 1964. Post-doctoral appointment in physics division at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, from September 1964 to September 1966. Employment at Bellcom, (AT&T) in Washington, D.C. for systems engineering support of the Apollo Manned Space Program at NASA Headquarters, from 1967 to 1972. Employed at Bell Laboratories and AT&T from Spring, 1972 to December 1989. Designed and taught a summer course in undergraduate physics at Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ, in 1990 and 1991. Taught a physics course for pharmacy students at Rutgers University during Summer of 2000. Enrolled in physics courses and received intermittent appointments of visiting scientist in the Rutgers University Physics Department, from 1990 to 2008.
Ross leaves behind a sister, Sonja Tyler of Sugarland, TX, a niece Hilary Tyler-Robinson of Sugarland, TX, a nephew William Tyler of West Milford, NJ, a nephew John Tyler of Dacula, GA, and many other relatives and close friends.
Services will be held Saturday 2-22-20 at 12 PM. Location is the Trinity Episcopal Church, 65 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701. The Rev. John Lock presiding.
