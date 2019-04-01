|
|
Rowena Schmigel
Freehold - Rowena Ann Schmigel, 92, of Freehold passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Centre State Medical Center. She was born in Washington City, Pennsylvania to A. Stewart and Elva Proudfit.
Rowena was predeceased by her parents; husband John J Schmigel and son David Kielar. She is survived by her step son John E. Schmigel and his wife Patty of Freehold, New Jersey.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019