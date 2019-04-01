Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rowena Schmigel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowena Schmigel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rowena Schmigel Obituary
Rowena Schmigel

Freehold - Rowena Ann Schmigel, 92, of Freehold passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Centre State Medical Center. She was born in Washington City, Pennsylvania to A. Stewart and Elva Proudfit.

Rowena was predeceased by her parents; husband John J Schmigel and son David Kielar. She is survived by her step son John E. Schmigel and his wife Patty of Freehold, New Jersey.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now