Roxanne W. Mergott
- - Roxanne W. Mergott, 86, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Asiel (Jack) and Lilian (Maher) Wiseman. Roxanne grew up in Verona and after high school attended Nursing School. Roxanne and her husband Nick lived in Watchung and ran a mouthwash packaging plant before moving to Kingwood. Roxanne was a piano teacher and also loved the beach and collecting sea glass. She had a deep faith and love for the Lord.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband George Nelson (Nick) Mergott Jr. in 2014. Surviving is her loving family; sister Barbara MacKenzie, children George N. (Chip) Mergott III and his wife Annie, Jonathan (Jack) Mergott and his wife Daneca, Shauna (Kylun), Allison (Kylan) Meghan and Paul, and Carroll Owsinski and her husband Joe. Also surviving are her grandchildren Melissa and husband Ted, Jonathan, Jennifer and Eli Mergott and Joey, Matt, Sarah and Steve Owsinski, and her great grandson Alex as well as cherished friends Rich and Cathy Urglavitch. Roxanne and her family appreciated the wonderful love and care of everyone at Brighton Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.The funeral service will be on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Colonia Chapel, 830 Lake Ave., Clark, NJ 07066 . Please visit Roxanne's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019