Roy A. DiPietro Sr.
Roy A. DiPietro, Sr.

Bayville - Roy Alberic DiPietro Sr, 72, of Bayville died suddenly at home on September 18, 2020, due to complications from Coviid-19. Born and raised in Paterson, he lived in Coco Beach Florida and has been a resident of Bayville since 1971. Roy was a Berkeley Township Police officer for over 25 plus years serving the Patrol division, traffic safety bureau and Detective bureau. Roy was also a member of Ocean County Prosecutor's office Narcotics Strike Force. He was a member of Shore Umpires Association for over 25 years. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era. Roy was a dedicated parishioner of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville. He was predeceased by his parents and wife Rosalee of 51 years.

Surviving are his two children Roy DiPietro and his wife Barbara and Andrea DiPietro and her companion Drew Banks. Five grandchildren; Zackary and Adrianna DiPietro and Lena, Andrew, and Alexa Banks, Also his sister Judith Gill and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Friday September 25th from 6- 9 pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville (mastapetermemorialhome.com). Funeral Saturday, 8:30am at the funeral home before celebrating a 9:30 Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church. Burial will follow to Bayville Cemetery Bayville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory to St. Barnabas Church, https://stbarnabasbayville.com/, would be appreciated. Please be advised that full Covic-19 rules will be strictly enforced, which means masks required and only 50 people allowed in funeral home.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
SEP
26
Funeral
08:30 AM
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
