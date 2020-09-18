1/
Roy Hadley
Toms River - Roy Hadley, 80, of Toms River passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center, September 16, 2020. He was a United States veteran who served our country proudly in the Vietnam War. Before retirement, Roy was employed by the Freehold Regional Board of Education, Englishtown as a school teacher.

He is predeceased by his daughter Christine in 1978 and son Daniel in 2011. Roy is survived by his loving wife Carol; sons Scott (Dolores), David (Josette), Randy (Pamela), Michael (Theresa); sister Lynn Walker (William); Grandchildren Brittany, Matthew, Connor, Shane, Daniel, Joia, Myles, Jocelyn, Gemma; nephew Leonard Nieves; great-grandchild Mason.

A visitation will be Sunday, September 20th, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral mass will be Monday, September 21st at 10:15 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Condolences and directions can be found on freemanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
