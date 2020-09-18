Roy Hadley
Toms River - Roy Hadley, 80, of Toms River passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center, September 16, 2020. He was a United States veteran who served our country proudly in the Vietnam War. Before retirement, Roy was employed by the Freehold Regional Board of Education, Englishtown as a school teacher.
He is predeceased by his daughter Christine in 1978 and son Daniel in 2011. Roy is survived by his loving wife Carol; sons Scott (Dolores), David (Josette), Randy (Pamela), Michael (Theresa); sister Lynn Walker (William); Grandchildren Brittany, Matthew, Connor, Shane, Daniel, Joia, Myles, Jocelyn, Gemma; nephew Leonard Nieves; great-grandchild Mason.
A visitation will be Sunday, September 20th, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral mass will be Monday, September 21st at 10:15 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Condolences and directions can be found on freemanfuneralhomes.com
