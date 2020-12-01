1/1
Roy J. Bonforte
Roy J. Bonforte

Long Branch - Roy J. Bonforte, age 92 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Long Branch amongst a loving family. Roy was employed at Monmouth Rubber for many years and was also a manager for Foodtown. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Carmella Bonforte; his brothers Robert and Richard Bonforte; his sister Jean Anderson and his sister in law, Barbara Bonforte. He is survived by his loving brother John Bonforte; his wife Miriam; 3 step children that he considered his own, Nicholas Migliaccio and his wife Debbie; Susan Dunn; Blake Migliaccio and his wife Marie; 7 grandchildren, Sheena Martinez, Casey Dunn, Tara Valentine, Kyle Dunn, Nicholas Migliaccio, Alexis Migliaccio, Samantha Migliaccio, former daughters in law, Maryann Migliaccio and Bunny Degruttola whom he loved dearly; 6 great grandchildren, Eddie and Rhys Brazilian; Leah, Ava and Noah Valentine and Alina Martinez.

Roy lived his life for each and every one of his step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed very much.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
