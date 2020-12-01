Roy J. Bonforte
Long Branch - Roy J. Bonforte, age 92 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Long Branch amongst a loving family. Roy was employed at Monmouth Rubber for many years and was also a manager for Foodtown. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army.
Roy was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Carmella Bonforte; his brothers Robert and Richard Bonforte; his sister Jean Anderson and his sister in law, Barbara Bonforte. He is survived by his loving brother John Bonforte; his wife Miriam; 3 step children that he considered his own, Nicholas Migliaccio and his wife Debbie; Susan Dunn; Blake Migliaccio and his wife Marie; 7 grandchildren, Sheena Martinez, Casey Dunn, Tara Valentine, Kyle Dunn, Nicholas Migliaccio, Alexis Migliaccio, Samantha Migliaccio, former daughters in law, Maryann Migliaccio and Bunny Degruttola whom he loved dearly; 6 great grandchildren, Eddie and Rhys Brazilian; Leah, Ava and Noah Valentine and Alina Martinez.
Roy lived his life for each and every one of his step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed very much.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.