Roy J. BonforteLong Branch - Roy J. Bonforte, age 92 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Long Branch amongst a loving family. Roy was employed at Monmouth Rubber for many years and was also a manager for Foodtown. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army.Roy was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Carmella Bonforte; his brothers Robert and Richard Bonforte; his sister Jean Anderson and his sister in law, Barbara Bonforte. He is survived by his loving brother John Bonforte; his wife Miriam; 3 step children that he considered his own, Nicholas Migliaccio and his wife Debbie; Susan Dunn; Blake Migliaccio and his wife Marie; 7 grandchildren, Sheena Martinez, Casey Dunn, Tara Valentine, Kyle Dunn, Nicholas Migliaccio, Alexis Migliaccio, Samantha Migliaccio, former daughters in law, Maryann Migliaccio and Bunny Degruttola whom he loved dearly; 6 great grandchildren, Eddie and Rhys Brazilian; Leah, Ava and Noah Valentine and Alina Martinez.Roy lived his life for each and every one of his step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed very much.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com