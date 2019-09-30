|
Roy W. Feldman, Jr.
Point Pleasant - Roy W. Feldman, Jr., 81, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Roy W. Feldman, Sr. and Lois E. (Kelley) Feldman, he grew up there and has lived in Point Pleasant permanently since 1977.
Mr. Feldman began his career with the Point Pleasant Borough Schools as a teacher in 1962. He returned in 1977 as a guidance counselor and retired after twenty-five years of being principal of Memorial Middle School. He was a graduate of California State College, PA and earned his Master's from Georgian Court. He was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks and was a past-captain of the Chadwick Beach Lifeguards.
Roy's passion was football. For many years he coached the Point Pleasant Borough Panthers and was a Pittsburgh Steelers "Super Fan."
Surviving are his beloved wife of thirty-one years, Eileen (Zarski) Feldman; and six children and their spouses, Tamara and Calvin Thompson of Brick, Tia and Kevin Spader of Waretown, Terry Feldman and Brian Coyle of Point Pleasant, Deborah and Patrick McGann of Point Pleasant, Michael and Heather Ollendorf of Point Pleasant, and Amy and Travis Spader of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Chelsea, Jourdan, Patrick, Mackenzie, Dalton, Tyler, T.J., Mikey, and Julia; his brother-like cousin, Charles "Chuck" Feldman and wife, Agnes; and many dear friends.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 1 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 2 a service will be held at the funeral home followed by interment at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education www.point-foundation.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 30, 2019