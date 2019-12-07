Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
64 Liberty St.
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
64 Liberty St.
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Ruby C. Howard Obituary
Ruby C. Howard

Long Branch - Ruby Cordelia Howard, 94 of Long Branch passed away on December 3, 2019. She retired from Fort Monmouth after over 48 years of service. She worked in the Long Branch community serving in various capacities. Ruby was gregarious, funny, feisty, loved to entertain and travel. Her motto was "If I can help somebody as I pass this way, my living will not be in vain." Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11th from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
