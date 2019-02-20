Ruby Nell Williams-Pearson



Asbury Park - Ruby Nell Williams-Pearson went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019. Ruby was born on October 1, 1936 in Albany, Georgia to Jake and Amy Williams.



In 1995, Ruby retired from Monmouth Medical Center as a food service supervisor. Her favorite things to do were fishing, cooking, and gardening. She was a long-time member of Friendship Baptist Church of Asbury Park, NJ. Ruby was rooted in her faith and often spoke of her love for God.



As a young woman, Ruby developed her passion for music. Every Sunday you could find Ruby in the church singing gospel songs in the church choir. She is known for her remarkable voice and loved to use her talent to worship her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Ruby is predeceased by her parents Jake and Amy Williams; beloved siblings Willie C. Williams , Aretha Chambers, and Wilhelmena Curry; husband Samuel David Pearson, Sr.; son Samuel David Pearson, Jr.; and special friend Tommie Linder.



Ruby is survived by her son, David Pearson; daughters, Gwendolyn and Shanda Pearson; special daughter, Colleen Rushing; granddaughters, Shannon Pearson, Samantha Bunting, and Aubri Rushing; grandsons, "Big" David Pearson, "Little" David and his wife Kimberly Pearson, Charles Harbison, Dashon Pearson, Kiari and his wife Emberle Pearson, Samuel Pearson, III, Matthew and Thomas Pearson; great grandchildren, D'aisha, Javione, Davionne, Yamani, D'nya, Mia and Karter Pearson; and a host of nephews and nieces.



Those who knew Ruby well, know that she was strong-willed, and did things her way, but she loved people and had a great sense of humor. Ruby will be remembered as an independent and loyal woman; mother, friend and helper to many.



Funeral service will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at The Friendship Baptist Church, 929 Mattison Ave., Asbury Park. Viewing from 10:00AM-11:00AM, Services will follow at 11:00AM. Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary