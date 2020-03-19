Services
Lakewood - Rudolf Grosse, 83, of Lakewood passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Harrogate. Rudolf was a teacher for Old Bridge Township Board of Education for 31 years before retiring. Born in New York, NY, he was raised in Long Island and resided in East Brunswick and Brick before moving to Lakewood. Rudolf proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Rudolf was predeceased by his son Adam in 2016. Rudolf is survived by his fiancée Carol Hogan of Point Pleasant. Private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
