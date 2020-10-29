Rudolph A. Tucker Sr.



Rudolph A. Tucker, Sr., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 and was born December 20, 1950. Rudolph was a lifelong resident of the Asbury Park and Neptune areas until he relocated to GA after retiring with 25 years of service as a Monmouth County Correctional Officer.



Rudolph leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jennifer Tucker; 9 children; 17 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and a host of family and friends.



Family greeting 10 am-11 am. Private memorial at 11 am on November 7, 2020 at Faith Baptist Tabernacle 1209 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ.



Professional services provided by: Lakeside Funeral Home, Woodstock, Georgia. Contact person is Paige Fowler Ogle 770-367-5407.









