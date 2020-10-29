1/
Rudolph A. Tucker Sr.
1950 - 2020
Rudolph A. Tucker Sr.

Rudolph A. Tucker, Sr., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 and was born December 20, 1950. Rudolph was a lifelong resident of the Asbury Park and Neptune areas until he relocated to GA after retiring with 25 years of service as a Monmouth County Correctional Officer.

Rudolph leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jennifer Tucker; 9 children; 17 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and a host of family and friends.

Family greeting 10 am-11 am. Private memorial at 11 am on November 7, 2020 at Faith Baptist Tabernacle 1209 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ.

Professional services provided by: Lakeside Funeral Home, Woodstock, Georgia. Contact person is Paige Fowler Ogle 770-367-5407.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
770-293-2757
