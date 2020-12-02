1/1
Rudolph Giovenco
Rudolph Giovenco

Rudolph Giovenco, 89, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Bloomfield, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 25 years ago.

Rudolph was a United States Navy Veteran, proudly serving during the Korean War.

He was employed as a computer technician with AT&T, Bridgewater, NJ, for 40 years prior to his retirement in 1996.

Rudolph was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp., and a member of the Jackson American Legion, Post 504.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Giovenco in 2006. Rudolph is survived by his daughters, Donna Sousa of Jackson Twp., and Ginny Holmes and her husband, Robert of Jackson Twp.; his son, Mark Giovenco and his wife, Chash of Toms River, NJ; his 5 grandchildren, Tyler and Jeremy Sousa of Jackson Twp., Brianna Holmes of Jackson Twp., and Madison and Emma Giovenco of Toms River, NJ; and by his brothers, George Giovenco and his wife, Marie of Sayreville, NJ, and Ralph Giovenco of North Carolina.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Entombment Service with Military Honors at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Whiting Memorial Park, 600 Rt. 530, Whiting, NJ 08759. Please gather at 10:45 AM in the cemetery. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rudolph's memory to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or www.americanheart.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or woundedwarriorproject.org and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
