|
|
Rudolph J. Torello
Avon by the Sea - Rudolph J. Torello, 93, of Avon by the Sea, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Mr. Torello was born and raised in West Hoboken, now Union City, and lived in Avon by the Sea for 50 years. After graduating from Emerson high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving in WWII. After his service he received his MBA at Pace University and embarked on a successful career as a contractor, developer, builder and entrepreneur. He embraced his love of children by serving as the President of Kiwanis International, where he organized and funded educational experiences for underprivileged children in Union City. It was during this time that he met and married his beloved wife Alma, and welcomed three beautiful daughters into the world. In 1969, Mr. Torello built a school- Montessori Academy- for Alma, a teacher, and together they began a legacy of academic excellence for children that spanned decades and generations, and is still growing strong.
Mr. Torello was an active member of many organizations dedicated to giving back to his community. He loved to attend monthly meetings of the Union City Downtowners, and served as President of the Avon by the Sea Board of Education. In the 1980's he worked closely with Lee Iacocca, on the restoration and preservation of Ellis Island, where Mr. Torello's own parents had arrived upon emigrating from Italy. He loved animals and birds, as well as fishing, and remained physically fit throughout his life by walking and exercising. Above all, he was a devoted family man, who was born to be a grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, particularly during vacations to Hershey Park and Marco Island.
Mr. Torello was predeceased by his parents, Giovanni and Maria Torello, as well as by his sister, Irma Webber. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Alma (Arnoldi), who was devoted to her husband's care. Also surviving are his daughters, Loren Slutter, of Tinton Falls, Gina Torello, of Oakhurst, and Chari Wilson and her husband, Bill, of Oakhurst. Mr. Torello was the beloved grandfather of Claudio Innocenti, Laura Cunningham, Mariah Guy, and Thomas Cunningham, and the uncle of Jon and Donna Webber.
A service with military honors will be held at the Resurrection Chapel at St. Catharine's Cemetery, 1100 W. Chicago Boulevard in Wall, on Saturday, April 20th at 1:30 pm, with entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Torello's memory may be made to , . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019