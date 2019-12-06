|
|
Rudolph "Sonny" Petruzzelli
Holmdel - Rudolph "Sonny" Petruzzelli, 92, of Holmdel, passed away Wednesday, December 4th. Born in Brooklyn to the late Nicholas and Carmela Petruzzelli, he lived most of his life on Stillwell Road in Holmdel. Sonny loved the outdoors and dedicated his life to farming. He also worked at the Navesink Country Club, maintaining the golf course property and plantings. Sonny is predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother, Lewis and his sister, Theresa. He is survived by his sister, Rose Zelko Petruzzelli of Florida, his brother, Nicholas Petruzzelli of Hoboken, and his nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Dean, Chris, Tina and Christine. Sonny's strength, resilience and friendship will be missed by all who were blessed to have him in their lives. Family and friends may visit Sunday, December 8th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 9th at 10:00am at St. Dorothea's RC Church in Eatontown, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019