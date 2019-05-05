|
|
Russell A. Battle
Neptune - Russell Alexander Battle, 70 of Neptune, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Prior to his retirement in 2013 he met and married his Soul Mate Edith Roach. He was a faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Russell loved the Lord, his church family and life. Visitation will be 10 am Tuesday May 7 until the funeral service at 11 am at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019