Services
Pilgrim Baptist Church
172 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
172 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
172 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Battle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell A. Battle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell A. Battle Obituary
Russell A. Battle

Neptune - Russell Alexander Battle, 70 of Neptune, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Prior to his retirement in 2013 he met and married his Soul Mate Edith Roach. He was a faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Russell loved the Lord, his church family and life. Visitation will be 10 am Tuesday May 7 until the funeral service at 11 am at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.