Russell Bey
1946 - 2020
Russell Bey

Ocean - Russell Bey, 74, of Ocean, passed away at Monmouth Medical Center on June 13, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy on March 7, 1946. Russell resided in Perth Amboy for 56 years before moving to Ocean. He was self-employed as a Private Investor. He graduated from Rutgers Prep. School Class of 1964; Temple University Class of 1968 and attended Loyola Law School. Russell was a former member of Temple Shaarey Tefiloh in Perth Amboy and a member of Congregation Torat El in Oakhurst. He was a member of the Toast Masters Club in Red Bank and the Rotary Club of Perth Amboy. He was also a member of the Blue Badge in Perth Amboy. Russell was in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a proud boat owner for over 40 years; and was Captain of the Obsession, the favorite of his fleet. He was a member of the Channel Club and the Patten Point Yacht Club.

Russell was predeceased by his parents, Isadore and Sylvia Bey.

He is survived by two sisters, Janice Shevell, of Ocean and Gilda Bey, of Tinton Falls; four nieces; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Interment in Mt. Lebanon was private. Arrangements were entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com .




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
