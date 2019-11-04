|
Russell E. Gifford
Saxe, VA - Russell E. Gifford, 81, of Saxe, VA, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Clarksville, VA. Born in Long Branch, NJ, he relocated to Virginia in 1990. A US Army veteran serving in the Military Police Dog Unit, Russell was a retired truck driver and was an associate member of the Virginia Farm Bureau.
Son of the late Russell and Dorothy Megill Gifford, Russell is survived by his sisters, Dorothy E. Cash and Jennie Lee Hendrickson as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11am on Thursday, November 7th at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Farmingdale. Friends may call Thursday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or at .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019