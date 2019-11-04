Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
For more information about
Russell Gifford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Gifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell E. Gifford


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell E. Gifford Obituary
Russell E. Gifford

Saxe, VA - Russell E. Gifford, 81, of Saxe, VA, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Clarksville, VA. Born in Long Branch, NJ, he relocated to Virginia in 1990. A US Army veteran serving in the Military Police Dog Unit, Russell was a retired truck driver and was an associate member of the Virginia Farm Bureau.

Son of the late Russell and Dorothy Megill Gifford, Russell is survived by his sisters, Dorothy E. Cash and Jennie Lee Hendrickson as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11am on Thursday, November 7th at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Farmingdale. Friends may call Thursday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or at .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -