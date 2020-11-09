Russell E. Herr, Jr.
Forked River - Russell E. Herr, Jr., age 79, of Forked River passed away on Sunday November 8th, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Russell was a Forked River resident since 1974. Mr. Herr served in the US Navy and was stationed in Florida. He had worked for Campbell's Soup and at Ciba-Geigy in Toms River as a machinist, most recently he had worked at the Tinton Falls Senior Complex as a Supervisor until his retirement. Russell was a fan of bluegrass music and spent many years providing sound engineering for Albert Hall, as well as regional music performances including the annual Rutgers University Folk Festival. In later years, Russell provided his sound engineering talents to the Holiday City Variety Show.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Marion and Russell Herr, Sr. of Waretown, and his wife Barbara (née Sorensen) Herr. He is survived by his companion, Pamela Crawford of Forked River, a nephew, Richard Sorensen of Edison and his sister-in-law, Georganna Sorensen of Monroe.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 11th, 2020 from 6-8pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River. Burial will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown on Thursday at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Popcorn Park Zoo, the Animal Humane Society or to Disabled American Veterans
.
Due to Covid restrictions we are limited to 50 people at a time and face coverings are required.