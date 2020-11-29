1/
Ruth A. McMullin
Ruth A. McMullin

Brick - Ruth A. McMullin (nee Best) 93 of Brick, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ, born in Newark, NJ. Ruth lived in Rahway, NJ for 60 years before moving to Brick in 2013. Ruth is pre deceased by her husband William B. McMullin Jr. and brothers Charles and Frank Best and survived by her three sons, Wayne and his wife Rosemarie, Timothy and his wife Cheryl, and Terence and his wife Catherine along with his grandchildren Melanie Matakonis, Vanessa McMullin, Jessica Denkovic and great grandchildren Olivia and Gracyn Matakonis.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1st from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ, Funeral Services Wednesday 10:00 AM at Funeral Home, everyone can arrive at Funeral Home 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. www.deborahfoundation.org in memory of Ruth.

www.silvertonmemorial.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
