Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Ruth Ann Langlois Obituary
Toms River - Ruth Ann Langlois, 73, left this world on April 1, 2020. She was born in Linden NJ and resided in Point Pleasant NJ. As an adult, she worked for DCI in Manasquan where she was introduced to her future husband Capt. Eugene Langlois. Ruth Ann became a homemaker and later a proud mother to two daughters Christina and Danielle. She loved her family dearly and thoroughly enjoyed many fun years of boating during the summer months and snow skiing in the winter. Ruth Ann was a very gracious host to many bbq's and meals with their Sandy Hook Pilot friends and her immediate family. She proudly hosted most of the family holiday gatherings. She was an advoate Ruthann resided in Ocean County most of her life. Ruth Ann is survived by her daughters, Danielle Langlois and Christina Engstrom and is predeceased by her husband Capt. Eugene Langlois, her mother and father Marion Moeller Wielonski and Edward Wielonski.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2020
