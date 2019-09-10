Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Ruth Gibbs
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruth Atkins Gibbs


1928 - 2019
Ruth Atkins Gibbs Obituary
Ruth Atkins Gibbs

Brick - Ruth Atkins Gibbs

November 1, 1928 - September 7, 2019

Ruth was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Mary and Sam Atkins. She met her husband, Willie, in 1946 when he was a sailor on leave, and they were married a year later in Bayonne. They moved to Brick in the 1950s. In her younger years, Ruth was a volunteer with the local ambulance squad, an active member of Visitation R.C. Church, and a member and past president of the New Jersey Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. A registered nurse who went on to get a MSN from Seton Hall University, Ruth was loved by her many nursing students. Ruth was a loving wife, a caring sister, and a beloved aunt. A lifelong lover of animals (particularly her dog Buddy), Ruth was a kind and gentle person. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her husband, Willie; her sisters, Agnes and Georgia; her nieces, Ramona and Mary; her nephews, John and Danny; and all of her great nieces and nephews.

A viewing and funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 11th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, located at 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth's family would appreciate donations to Catholic Charities USA or St. Jude's in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019
