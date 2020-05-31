Ruth Boice
Ruth Boice

Manchester - Ruth M. Boice, born November 7, 1920 in West New York, New Jersey passed away at AristaCare of Manchester on May 29, 2020, where she was known to everyone as "Grandma". Ruth lived in Paramus and Saddle Brook for many years before retiring to Leisure Knoll in Manchester in 1980 and then to Silver Ridge Park West, Berkeley Township in 1983. She worked as a sales clerk for Alexander's in Paramus, NJ. While a resident of Silver Ridge Park West Ruth was very active in the Women's, Garden and Ceramic Clubs.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 51 years Robert W. Boice , her sister Viola Praskac and her brother Richard Praskac. She is survived by her beloved son Richard D. Boice of Manchester and her grandchildren Christopher D. Boice and Alice Boice-Zaita. Ruth was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Services are private and her burial will be at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
