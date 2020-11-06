1/1
Ruth Brawer
Ruth Brawer

Tinton Falls - Ruth Brawer passed away on November 5th at age 77 after complications from a long illness. Ruth led a full life as an elementary school teacher where she specialized in teaching children with special needs and later owning a linen and curtain store for 25 years.

She enjoyed many activities outside of work including chairing the entertainment committee at Hollywood Golf Club for many years, spending her summers at Elberon Bathing Club, and traveling to the Caribbean for family vacations. In recent years, her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow.

She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughters Gynette Parker (Henry) and Marlo Lyons (Brett) and her two beautiful grandchildren Macey and Brenner. She also had many friends, some she has known for more than 60 years, who will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A private service, by invitation only, will be held at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
7324464242
