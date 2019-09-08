|
|
Ruth C. Abline
Manchester Twp. - Ruth C. Abline, 69, of Manchester Township, NJ, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Ruth lived in Manchester for many years and worked as the Payroll Billing Supervisor for Visiting Home Care Services of Ocean County.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 32 years, Art J. Abline; her son, Ron L. Algor; her daughter, Robyn L. Rosko; and 3 sisters, Judy Romans, Eva Mae Hurley and Georgena Franolich. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3-7pm with a funeral service at 6:30pm at The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. Private cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's name to a .
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit the website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019