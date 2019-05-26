|
Ruth Donegan Meaney
Brielle - Ruth Donegan Meaney, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home in Brielle, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born and raised in New Brunswick, graduated from New Brunswick High School, and received her Journalism degree from Douglass College in 1947. After college she was an editor for the Pierce Foundation for several years and then became an English teacher. Later in life she became an editor for ILTA trade magazine in Washington, DC. Ruth also had worked with her daughter, Andie Donohue, as a real estate agent for several local real estate agencies. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing the NY Times crossword puzzle, playing bridge, and watching Jeopardy.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Donald V. Meaney, in 1998, a brother E. Ambrose Donegan, Jr. and sister-in-law Patricia Donegan, a sister Jean Tarnacki and a brother-in-law Walter Tarnacki, a sister Jane Loftus, and brother-in-law Vincent Loftus. She is survived by a loving daughter Andrea "Andie" Donohue of Brielle, a loving son Christopher A. Meaney of Ocean Grove, and a grandson Justin Andrew Giegerich, NYC who coincidentally graduated Pace University the day Ruth passed (She would have loved that). Ruth is also survived by a beloved sister Patricia Donegan of New York, NY as well as several other loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Wednesday, May 29th at Saint Denis Church, Manasquan. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. In Ruth's generous spirit in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, Brielle Public Library 610 South Street, Brielle, NJ 08730 or a . To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019