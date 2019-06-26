|
|
Ruth E. English
Cliffwood Beach - Ruth E. English, 65, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born Ruth Moraino on August 2, 1953 in Totowa, where she grew up. Later in life Ruth lived in Toms River, before settling in Cliffwood Beach in 2001. On September 11, 2004, Ruth and her husband, Thomas, were married and began their life together in Cliffwood Beach. Before retirement, she worked for Shop Rite in Manchester for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Matthew and June (Rogerson) Moraino. Ruth is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 14 years, Thomas J. English, her loving sons, Michael and Scott Baier, her dear twin sister, Elizabeth Ford, and her cherished cats, Bear and Lucy. Ruth will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, June 27th from 4 to 8 pm and Friday, June 28th from 10:15 to 11 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, June 28th at 11:30 AM, St. Joseph Church/ Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Keyport. In respect of Ruth's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019