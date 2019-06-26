Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church/ Our Lady of Fatima Parish
Keyport, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. English


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth E. English Obituary
Ruth E. English

Cliffwood Beach - Ruth E. English, 65, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born Ruth Moraino on August 2, 1953 in Totowa, where she grew up. Later in life Ruth lived in Toms River, before settling in Cliffwood Beach in 2001. On September 11, 2004, Ruth and her husband, Thomas, were married and began their life together in Cliffwood Beach. Before retirement, she worked for Shop Rite in Manchester for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Matthew and June (Rogerson) Moraino. Ruth is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 14 years, Thomas J. English, her loving sons, Michael and Scott Baier, her dear twin sister, Elizabeth Ford, and her cherished cats, Bear and Lucy. Ruth will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, June 27th from 4 to 8 pm and Friday, June 28th from 10:15 to 11 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, June 28th at 11:30 AM, St. Joseph Church/ Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Keyport. In respect of Ruth's wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now