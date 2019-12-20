|
Ruth E. Thompson
Lacey Township - Ruth E. Thompson, 81, of Lacey Township, NJ passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 at home in the company of her loving family. Born and raised in Jersey City, Ruth lived there until moving to Toms River 57 years ago. Ruth was the library secretary in the Toms River Regional School District for over 30 years. She was beloved by the students, faculty, and administration alike.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Marie Burke. She was the devoted and loving wife of Arthur, her surviving husband of over 61 years and the love of her life. She is also survived by her daughters Doreen and Eileen; her sons-in-law Chuck and Steve; her grandchildren, Parker, Brianna and her husband, Austin; Kelly and her fiancé Dylan, and Lindsey; and the dogs she adored, Dooney, Champ, Coby, Winnie and Wilbur, that came into her life too late only to shepherd her to her eternal rest.
Friends are encouraged to visit Layton's Funeral Home at 250 Lacey Road in Forked River, NJ on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. to pay tribute to a life well lived and the legacy Ruth leaves behind. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church next door to Layton's Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum at 62 Cedar Grove Road, Toms River, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Ruth's name or the name of someone else you loved and lost. For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.laytons.net/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019