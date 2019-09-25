|
Ruth Ellen Vanderhoof
Rutland, VT - Ruth Ellen Vanderhoof, 98, of The Gables at East Mountain, previously of Middletown, NJ and Berryville, VA died Monday morning September, 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born November 22, 1920 the daughter of John and Mae (Mott) Breen at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey.
She was married to C. David Vanderhoof on July 9, 1944 who predeceased her in 1973 after 29 years of marriage.
Ruth graduated from the University of Alabama in 1942. Afterwards she worked in the defense industry in several different positions in support of the war effort.
She was employed many years in the gift business and ultimately owned and operated The Golden Pheasant gift store in Chester, Vermont for 10 years.
She enjoyed traveling the world with her friends, caring for all sorts of pets, cooking and entertaining, visiting and assisting shut-ins.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ellen Nicholas of Rutland, VT; a son, Peter Vanderhoof and daughter-in-law Rosmarie Vanderhoof of Chittenden, VT; two grandchildren, Sarah (Jake) Ward of Shrewsbury, VT and Marc (Kristiana) Vanderhoof of Oceola, WI as well as four great grandchildren, Mason and Molly Ward and Peter and Thomas Vanderhoof.
She was pre-deceased by her brothers, John, George and Leonard Breen.
A memorial service will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A reception will follow.
Interment will be at a later date in East Orange Cemetery in East Orange, VT.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, Mission Board, 380 East Colonial Highway, Hamilton, VA 20158.
Special thanks to the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice as well as the dedicated aids and nurses of the Gables Personnel Care Services.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019