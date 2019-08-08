|
|
Ruth F. Gilbert
Point Pleasant Beach - Ruth F. Gilbert, 89, of Point Pleasant Beach, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Laurelton Complete Care, Brick.
Predeceased by her husband Michael Gilbert who died on August 3, 2019, and her daughter Michele Kanitra, she leaves her son, Michael J. Gilbert and his wife, Judy Gilbert; grandson, Paul M. Kanitra; granddaughters Lauren Duggan, her husband Sean Duggan, and great-grandchildren Heath and Mae; Juliann O'Neill and her husband Pat O'Neill; Sarah Gilbert; sister Marie Uhler, cousin Susan Russack, sister-in-law Claire Gilbert, and four nieces and their respective families.
Born in Newark, the daughter of Marie and Rocky Polistina, she and Mickey raised their children Michael and Michele in Edison. More recently, they were residents of Point Pleasant Beach, where they were instrumental in Paul's upbringing.
Ruth was a homemaker throughout her life who cooked wonderful holiday meals and enjoyed her family to the fullest. She cherished being with her sister Marie, loved her dog Muffin, enjoyed feeding the birds, and took much pride in her beautiful hydrangeas. Ruthie enjoyed the beach, was a savvy shopper, and generously shared her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Living with Alzheimer's in her later years never overshadowed her unique personality, and her connection with her family and friends remained intact. Her husband Michael's caregiving was a poignant display of love and dedication to his lifelong marriage partner of 67 years.
Visitation and services for Ruth and Michael will be held together on Friday, August 9th. The viewing will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall Twp., beginning at 12 Noon followed by a brief service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The burials will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of NJ, 1 AAA Drive Suite 203 Trenton, NJ 08691 www.efnj.com. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019