Ruth F. Gray
Ruth F. Gray

Toms River - Ruth Freda Gray, 89 of Toms River, entered into eternal peace on August 16, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1931 in New Brunswick, Ruth was the daughter of Charles and Freda Bingert. She was happily married to Raymond F. Gray for 59 years and raised three sons. Family gatherings were the highlight of Ruth's life. She loved and enjoyed all of the time with her grandies. Ruth also loved trips to AC and Dover Downs. Game night with her neighborhood friends were always fun. She especially loved time spent with her two good friends Carole Geer and Kathy Kelly.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, sister Janet Tackas, brothers Robert Kennedy and Charles Bingert Jr. along with her youngest son Bruce R. Gray and his wife Elizabeth.

Survived by a sister Margaret Seeburg and her husand Walter; along with sons Wayne and his wife Barbara from Toms River and Gary and his wife Mary from Homosassa, FL; 5 grandchildren (Christopher Gray, Jason Gray and wife Natalia, Kristie (Gray) Vezzosi and husband Andrew, Jessica (Gray) Tice and husband Charlie, Lexi (Gray) Francese and husband Dominick and 14 great grandies.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Ruth at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30 am, Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com




Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
