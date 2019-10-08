Resources
Jackson - Ruth Ferrarelli, 89, a long time Jackson resident passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Angelo. Ruth is survived by two sons, Russell and wife Paula, Chris and wife Holly, two grandchildren Sam and Luke as well as sister Pat and husband Bill. Family was important to her. She will greatly miss her good friends of the knit /crochet group and others at the Jackson senior center. Services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019
