Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
26 Sunset Ave. E
Red Bank, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
26 Sunset Ave. E.,
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank - Ruth Gaylord Drummond, 97 of Red Bank, departed this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at JSUMC in Neptune surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was a very loving mother and grandmother. She also was an independent person, always doing things her way. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 26 Sunset Ave. E., Red Bank, NJ. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls, NJ. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
