Ruth Hahneman
Toms River - Ruth Hahneman, 90, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1929 in Newark, NJ to Margarita and Nicholas Mueller. She married the love of her life, William who predeceased her in death in 2000. Surviving are her three children, Rodger W. Hahneman, Debra Brus and husband Michael and Donna Piotrowski and husband Bob; 3 sisters, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd. Toms River. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Please visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to read her complete obituary and leave condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020