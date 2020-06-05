Ruth Jeanette Rusch
Ruth Jeanette Rusch, 95, returned to her heavenly home on June 1, 2020 at Care One, in Wall, NJ.
She was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Hunter) Johnson. Ruth spent most of her life in Pennsylvania, where she raised her family. The last 22 years, she lived at Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ.
Ruth worked as a Director of Christian Education for many churches, and she was a leader in various local and national women's organizations. Hospice, social work and education were also among her vocations. She was an active member of the Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church and choir.
She was a compassionate, caring soul who brought happiness to everyone around her. Ruth's devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her Christian way of life.
Ruth is predeceased by her loving husband, the Reverend William G. Rusch; her daughter, Carolyn Louise Rose, and her brother, Robert Johnson.
Surviving her are: her children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Randy Terry of OH, Kathryn and Stephen Rible of Little Silver, and Paul and Carol Rusch of PA; her grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth (Patrick) Smith, Daniel Rible, Christina (Andy) Warner, Theodore (Vicky) Terry, David (Kristin) Hamburg, and Christopher (Angel) Hamburg; her eleven great-grandchildren; and her two great-great grandchildren.
Ruth also leaves behind her sister, Katharine Kumar, and her nephews and their wives, Jai (Sabrina) Kumar, and Raj (Shelly) Kumar.
All arrangements are private and under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home: 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Memorial donations in Ruth's memory can be made to "The William. G. Rusch Scholarship Fund" at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. www.pts.edu/Gift
Please visit www.johnedayfuneralhome.com for Ruth's memorial page.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.