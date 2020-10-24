1/1
Ruth June Malta
Ruth June Malta

Jensen Beach, FL - Ruth June Malta, 91, of Manchester, NJ, and recently Jensen Beach, FL, passed away at home peacefully on October 20, 2020. Loving mother of Michael J. Malta (Kathy), James G. Malta, and Matthew J. Malta (Patricia). Grandmother to five cherished grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas, Nathan, Samuel, and Maggie. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 60 years, Frank J. Malta, MD, as well as her brother, Herbert Lavender, and stepmother Rita Lavender.

Ruth was born June 25, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Samuel and Grace Lavender. In 1957 she graduated magna cum laude in Nursing Education at Hunter College, and became a Registered Nurse at Kings County Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Kings County as a staff nurse, head nurse, and nursing instructor. She also met Frank there, who was a medical intern.

Over a year later they were married in San Antonio, Texas, where Frank was stationed in the Air Force. After briefly returning to Brooklyn, they lived in Buffalo, NY. In 1961 they moved to New Jersey while Community Medical Center (then Community Memorial Hospital, with its first fifty beds) was being built in Toms River. That's where they settled down to raise their family.

Ruth was active in the community in many capacities: she served on the Community Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, the Hospital Auxiliary (including as President, Vice President, and Chairperson), and later as a New Jersey Hospital Association Chairperson. In these and other volunteer positions - both local and statewide - Ruth remained committed to the excellence of health care facilities.

Upon their retirement in the mid-90s, Ruth and Frank spent most of their time living - and loving - the "Florida life" where they became residents and took up golf. There, they loved "the good friends made and the freedom to pursue the art of doing absolutely nothing!" Besides her family and friends, Ruth loved cooking, entertaining, shopping, traveling, gardening, decorating, and relaxing poolside.

Ruth will be interred with her husband at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, with a private family ceremony. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.

In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made in her name to Community Medical Center here: www.rwjbh.org/cmcgivenow




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
