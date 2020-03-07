Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Ruth Gerlock
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:30 PM
Brick - Ruth K. Gerlock passed away on March 4, 2020.

Ruth was an alumna of Orbisonia High School and Elizabethtown College. She taught in Mount Union, Pennsylvania, where she met the love of her life, Steve Gerlock. They married in 1958 and following their move to New Jersey with their two daughters, Ruth continued her career as a teacher in the Business Department of Brick Township High School for 31 years. She was active as a Senior Representative in the Brick Township Education Association and a voluntary advisor of the first multicultural club at BTHS. An early supporter of equal rights and advocate for abused children, she also acted as an Equity Officer.

Following her retirement, Ruth was an active lifetime member of the Retired Educators of Brick, a member of the Woman's Club of Brick Township, and a member of the Brick Township Historical Society, where she volunteered in their Gift Shop.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Stephen; two daughters, Susan and Teresa; and nephews Roger Kling, John Welliver, Brad Welliver, John Bell, Dan Gerlock, and nieces Joanna Gerlock, Nancy Rodino.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00pm -8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private.

Ruth was an avid animal lover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jersey Shore Animal Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
