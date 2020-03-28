|
Ruth K. Reeder
Loveladies - Ruth K. Reeder of Loveladies, NJ passed from this world on March 25, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 8, 1923 and also resided in Willow Grove, PA and Hanover, PA prior to permanently moving to Long Beach Island.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles H. Reeder in 1977, and her daughter-in-law Sherry Reeder. She is survived by her two sons, Charles of Boca Raton, FL and his partner Jayne Amodio, and Bob and his wife Chris of Saylorsburg, PA. Her grandchildren include Sarah Humbarger and her husband Bryan of Wayne, PA, Bobby Reeder and his wife Meg of Jackson Hole, WY, Stacy Blanco and her husband Tony of Littleton, MA, and Trey Reeder and his wife Amber of Raleigh, NC. Her great grandchildren include Grace Humbarger, Greta Humbarger, Eloise Humbarger, Will Humbarger, Graham Reeder, Avery Reeder, and Adam Blanco.
Ruth, known to most as "Nana" ("Kauffie" to her college friends), was a proud graduate of Penn State University and a big fan of the Nittany Lions football team. If they won, she always wore her Penn State sweater to her beloved Zion Lutheran Church in Barnegat Light of which she was a long-time active member and hosted the annual church picnic at her home for 25 years. She taught nursery school for many years in the Philadelphia and Hanover areas. After relocating to Long Beach Island, Ruth became an active volunteer of many organizations including the SOCH Hospital for over 19 years and was awarded Volunteer of The Year in 2004. Until her last days, she participated in making puppets and distributing them to children at the hospital on a monthly basis. In addition, she was a member of the LBI Garden Club for 29 years, a volunteer guide at the Barnegat Light Museum, and one of the earliest volunteers of ReClam the Bay. Ruth was a long-time member of AAUW (American Association of University Women) and served as corresponding secretary of her Penn State University women's fraternity Alpha Chi Omega.
A Service will be held to memorialize her life at a later date. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 152 Barnegat Light, NJ 08006, or SOCH at SOMC Foundation, 1140 Rte. 72 West, Manahawkin, 08050.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020