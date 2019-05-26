|
|
Ruth Lillian Gardner
Brick - Ruth Lillian (Planz) Gardner, died peacefully on Thursday, May 23rd at the age of 95. She was the daughter of William Carl Planz and Lillian Miriam (Kramer) Planz. At the time that Ruth's birth was expected, her parents were living in Manila, Philippines. Her mother made the long trip to her parents' home in the Bronx, NY, to give birth to her. When she was only weeks old, Ruth and her mother journeyed back to Manila, where they rejoined her father.
When she was still very young, her family moved back to the US to Ridgewood, NJ, where Ruth grew up and graduated from high school. She also met the love of her life, James Andrew Gardner, while living in Ridgewood. They were married in 1944 and moved to the Philadelphia area so Jim could work for the Budd Company. Their children were born while they lived there. They eventually settled in Glenside, PA. During this time the family spent summers at the Jersey Shore, and Jim commuted back and forth for long weekends. After their children were grown, they moved to NJ because of Jim's work. They eventually moved to Mantoloking, NJ. After Jim passed away, Ruth relocated to Cedar Village in Brick. Her final days were spent at Alcoeur Gardens.
For most of her life, Ruth was an avid bridge player. She was also a longtime member of the Bay Head Yacht club.
Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Chuck Vernon, her son, William Gardner, and her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Dick La Rue. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jill, Andrew, Josh, Meg, and Graeme, and three great- grandchildren: Lila, Jenna, and Hannah.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to a . Van Hise Callagan Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant Beach is overseeing the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019