Ruth M. Rossell
Barnegat - Ruth M. Rossell (nee Fink) age 91 of Barnegat passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Ruth was born and raised in Newark and was formerly of Beach Haven before moving to Barnegat in 2001. She worked for Hands Department Store for 33 years before retiring in 2010. Ruth was the first member of Island Baptist Church, Beach Haven.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Lewis H, her sons Larry Rossell and Lewis (Skip) Rossell. She is survived by her daughters Lois and her husband William Beuckman and Lori Letts, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Vogel, and sister-in-laws Emma Woods and Aetna Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12 until till of service at 2:45pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 S. Main Street, Barnegat, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Island Baptist Church 215 3rd Street Beach Haven, NJ 08008 in Mrs. Rossell's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019