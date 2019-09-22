|
Ruth M. Van Houten
Oakhurst - Ruth M. ("Ronnie") Van Houten (nee Johnson), 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home. Born in Chicago, IL, Ruth lived in the Township of Ocean since 1955, moving from Wanamassa to Oakhurst in 1964. She was employed as the township's first uniformed school crossing guard, and was a cafeteria worker for many years at the Ocean Township Elementary School and High School. She also worked at the Seashore Day Camp during the 1970s. Ruth was a volunteer in the Ocean Township Little League, and was also active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was also a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Atonement in Asbury Park for more than 50 years. Ruth was an avid reader and also enjoyed puzzles, Bingo, card games, and horse racing. Ruth was a loving mother who especially enjoyed celebrating the holidays with family. In particular, each year she would host an Easter Egg Hunt at her home for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband George ("Russ"), who died in 1997, and also by her parents, Ruth and Bertil Johnson, her sister Nancy Haas, her brother Earl Johnson, and by her stepson George Van Houten II. She is survived by her daughters Ruth Ann Sorensen and Martha E. Fischer; two sons and daughters- in-law, Stephen and Jane Remley of Mays Landing, NJ, and Daniel and Christine Remley of Lewisburg, PA; and two stepchildren, Ronald Van Houten and Sandra Rowbothan. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 308 First Ave., Asbury Park. Burial will be immediately following at Monmouth Memorial Park, Route 33, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Atonement or the NJ Association of the Deaf.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019