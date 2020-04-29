|
Ruth Mashel Benenson
Lakehurst - Ruth Mashel Benenson, 93 of Lakehurst passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Ruth was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on October 12, 1926 and resided in Haverstraw, N.Y., Milton, N.J. and for the last 30+ years in Manchester Twp., N.J. She had a great passion for life and loved singing and performing in theatre and singing groups. Ruth was a founding member and performer in the Minuettes and a longtime member of the Leisure Village Westonaires singing groups. Ruth took great pride in being the President of the Yiddish Club at Leisure Village. Ruth loved to joke and laugh with family, friends and acquaintances who enriched her life. Most of all, Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husbands Benjamin Mashel and Arthur Benenson. Ruth is survived by her son Jack and his wife Debbie, her son Michael and his wife Sharon, and her son Stephan and his wife Tina. Ruth was especially proud and loved to speak with and be around her grandchildren Brooke. Lindsay, Benjamin, Brittany, Brianna and Daniel, and her great grandchildren Matthew, Luke and Derek. Her life was well lived and may god continue to bless her beautiful soul.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020