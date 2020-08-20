Ruth McEnoughNeptune - Ruth H. McEnough, 62, was born on December 24, 1957 and passed on August 10, 2020 surrounded by her family at Monmouth Medical Center from metastatic breast cancer. Ruth was born in Spalding Clarendon, Jamaica to Ricky Davis and Perlene Taylor. At the age of 2, her mother passed from asthma. Ruth was then cared for by her 2 aunts, Ina Taylor of Spalding and Mary Ann Taylor of Montego Bay, Jamaica. Ruth didn't meet her father until she was older. After completing Spalding Secondary School, she migrated back to Montego Bay, Jamaica where she married Esmond McEnough on September 2, 1990. 4 years later Ruth migrated to New Jersey, United States. She was a member of Fifth Ave Chapel in Belmar, NJ. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Ruth will be deeply missed by her husband Esmond McEnough; son Desmond Green, daughter Keneisha Green, son Randy and wife Kerian Green, daughter Danice and husband Damian Towsend, son Esmond McEnough Jr.; 9 grandchildren Desmond Green Jr., Oshane Green, Nicolas Stewart, Tryniece Scarlett, Danville Green, Brandy Green, Roman Towsend, Wayne Towsend, and Genesis Towsend; and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ on Friday August 21, 2020 from 11am-12pm. Services will begin at 12:30pm, and the burial will be immediately following the services at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ.